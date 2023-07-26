How to help
Dummerston convenience store hit by armed robbery for 2nd time this month

A gas station in Dummerston was hit by an armed robber early Wednesday morning.
(Photo provided)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUMMERSTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A gas station in Dummerston was hit by an armed robber early Wednesday morning, the second time in a little over a week.

It happened just after 4 a.m. at the Sunoco gas station off I-91 at Exit 4. The suspect was captured on surveillance brandishing a gun and fleeing with the cash.

A similar incident took place at the same location on Sunday, July 16, when police say two men walked in and demanded cash with a gun.

Police say the incidents do not appear to be connected.

