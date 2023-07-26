First woman promoted to brigadier general in Vt. Army National Guard

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - History was made on Wednesday when Col. Tracey Poirier became the first woman promoted to the rank of brigadier general in the Vermont Army National Guard.

Brig. Gen. Poirier says while the rank is important to her, it’s more about her journey to get there and what this means for other women looking to follow in her footsteps.

Smiles and cheers abounded among the contingent of Vermont National Guard soldiers at Camp Johnson in Colchester Wednesday, as they gathered to honor the newly named brigadier general.

“I think that it’s important for everyone, regardless of gender, to see that all things are possible,” Poirier said.

Poirier enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserve back in 1991 and served eight years of active duty with the U.S. Marine Corps. She was stationed in Europe; Quantico, Virginia; and at Camp Smith in Hawaii, where she deployed to the war in Iraq.

Poirier joined the Vermont Army National Guard in 2006 where she quickly rose through the ranks, now, as the first woman in Vermont’s Army National Guard to be promoted to the rank of brigadier general.

“It takes a village to raise a child, and it takes an entire Department of Defense to raise a general. Even the people who’ve caused me nothing but grief played a role because it’s the challenges you overcome that make you a better leader,” Poirier said.

With the help of her four children, Poirier was pinned with one star on each shoulder to represent her status as a one-star general.

Vermont Guard Commander Maj. Gen. Gregory Knight says Poirier has shown a remarkable work ethic and dedication to service.

“Tracey’s commitment, competence and character brought her and us to this moment. She’s become one of my most trusted advisers, bringing her professional candor, her pragmatism and vision to sustain the positive trajectory of the Vermont National Guard,” Knight said.

Poirier says she’s hopeful that this will be a stepping stone for other women to reach new heights.

“The real message is that anybody can do it. Anybody can achieve whatever they set their mind to do,” she said. “And I think we’re living in a world that allows that to include the Vermont National Guard.”

Gen. Martha Rainville was the first female National Guard member to achieve the rank of general for the Air Guard, promoted to major general after being elected adjutant general in 1997.

Poirier says women are underrepresented in the Guard and she hopes this will act as a spark for more women to join the service.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.