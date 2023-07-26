How to help
Fort Ethan Allen weather vane first step in ambitious renovation

The Fort Ethan Allen Tower has a new weathervane.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The water tower at Fort Ethan Allen is turning over a new leaf for an old feature.

People coming down Route 15 might recognize the historic tower, and thanks to donations, it now has a new weather vane.

The tower was the first structure built at the fort in 1893 and this is the first time it’s undergone renovations. Though decommissioned in the 1960s, historians like Ann Gray at the Essex Community Historical Society are determined to bring back its original spirit.

“It started out as a cavalry base all through all the wars from 1893 up until after World War II,” Gray said. She says they have been raising money to restore the water tower since 2016.

Visitors used to be allowed up the winding stairs inside the tower before they were damaged, With the renovations, Gray says they hope to bring people back inside the historic tower.

