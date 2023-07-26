Health Watch: Remediating mold from flood zones

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Homes and businesses that flooded two weeks ago now face a new threat -- mold. Health officials say if your building didn’t dry out completely within 24 to 48 hours, assume you have mold growing.

Naturopathic physician Dr. Lauren Tessier has been waging a war against mold-related illness for a decade out of her Waterbury offices. Now, the very toxin she’s been battling all those years is the reason why she must leave her practice.

“Life after mold -- you can’t help but take notice that my time here has been bookended by floods,” Tessier said.

She launched her practice -- Life after Mold -- following Tropical Storm Irene, motivated to educate and treat Vermonters with mold illness from water-damaged buildings. Now, a cruel irony -- her business become a casualty. “I’m working on trying to navigate how to get back on my feet as a provider. So, that way, I can help my community go through what’s happening right now,” she said.

Though only the basement of the building was submerged in water, Tessier says fungi particulate, including mold spores, can become airborne in high humidity and settle on hard surfaces like linoleum or absorb into porous materials like upholstery.

Mold, or mycotoxins, are fat soluble and can bury into our tissues through our lungs and skin. “All of our cells have fat on the inside and all the little pieces of machinery inside our cells are made of fat,” Tessier said.

The medical community widely accepts two mainstream categories of mold illness -- allergic reaction and fungal infection. Common histamine symptoms include breathing difficulties, itchy eyes, runny nose, coughing, and rashes.

There are also two major types of molds. the first is wet and sticky. “Those molds almost look as though someone went in with a Sharpie marker and made little black dots on wood,” Tessier said. The other is called dry and powdery. “That’s when we see the kind of poofy, fuzzy, fluffy mold.”

She stresses that the color of the mold doesn’t matter -- all are dangerous. “They can be black, they can be green, they can be white,” she said.

Tessier says moist areas -- where mold often thrives -- are often hidden behind walls, under baseboards, or other difficult-to-detect spots. That’s why she’s urging any home or business owner with soggy properties to hire a mold removal expert.

“Vermonters being Vermonters, people have actually done a great deal of the drying out work,” said Robert Brown, the co-owner of Green Home Solutions. He says his company is conducting an average of 10 inspections per day in central Vermont, helping owners effectively evaporate moisture by improving air circulation and reducing humidity.

The current wait time for mold removal is between two to three weeks. Brown says he’s encouraged by the outpouring of volunteers tearing out drywall and pulling up carpet, strategies that are paramount to staving off mold growth. “And then we’re following behind to help them detail it,” he said. Details include isolating infected areas by sealing doors and draping plastic to prevent cross-contamination.

Professionals can identify evidence of mold growth. Brown cautions that blowing fans on spots where mold has formed will only spread the spores, another big mistake he’s seeing people make. “They’ll have three dehumidifiers going and like five fans or whatever, but they have all the windows open,” he said.

Health officials urge those working in contaminated areas to always wear protective equipment including goggles, gloves, and high-grade face masks while they wait for a professional.

