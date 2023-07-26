Local musician celebrates receiving historic Berklee College honors

JERICHO, Vt. (WCAX) - A young woman from Vermont is celebrating some serious accolades in the songwriting community.

Audrey Pearl is a singer and songwriter from Jericho. She just graduated from Berklee College of Music this past summer and capped off her senior year by making Berklee history.

Pearl is the first Berklee grad to have her music featured twice in the prestigious music school’s ‘Songs for Social Change’ competition.

The two songs are called “Isn’t She Tired” and “A Time Like This”, and are both about the environment.

Pearl says she wanted to use her music to speak up about things that matter to her.

“Growing up in Vermont having access to the natural landscapes here, it was so impactful on me growing up and really foundational to my sense of creativity and why I make music. When I was thinking of issues that I care about and what I wanted to write about, I kept coming back to that,” said Pearl.

On the heels of catastrophic flooding in Vermont, Pearl says now is the time to take our changing environment seriously.

Not all of Pearl’s music is about the environment. You can check out more of her music on her Spotify page.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.