North Haverhill Fair underway

The North Haverhill Fair opens Wednesday.
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NORTH HAVERHILL, N.H. (WCAX) - The 79th annual North Haverhill Fair got underway Wednesday.

The five-day run is considered New Hampshire’s first fair of the season. The theme this year is Christmas in July. And like many other fairs around the region, there are games, rides, and all that tasty fair food. But there is also a big 4-H component, and at its roots, celebrates the region’s agricultural history.

“It is pretty important. I mean, it’s tough now. As you know, the farms are dwindling, so to get the animals in the barns, it’s getting tougher, but so far we still have some,” said fair president Dave Lackie.

And the region’s agricultural history roots will now be housed in a new permanent facility. The all-volunteer staff will cut the ribbon Wednesday on the new Antique Farm Museum, which displays farming machinery from years gone by. Most the of equipment has been donated. Fair vice president John Aldrich says it’s important for the younger generation to learn about the region’s farming history.

“There is a lot of interest in this antique stuff. Some people think it’s junk but it’s really bringing back the history of the farming industry and this is what we are all about here in the northern part of New Hampshire,” he said.

The gates open at 4 p.m. and general admission is $15. The fair runs until Sunday evening.

