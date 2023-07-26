Plattsburgh eyes possible waterfront hotel project

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The city of Plattsburgh and a developer are in discussions that could bring a new waterfront hotel to the Lake City.

“We would be excited for something like that in this area,” said Jackie Cameron, the general manager of Busters Sports Bar and Grill.

Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest says developers have expressed interest in building a 125-room hotel, restaurant, and 4,000-square-foot meeting space on the former railyard site. He says the city has always intended to have a hotel in that space. “We built a parking lot down there for a hotel development back in the 1990s -- the parking lot to nowhere. So, here we are with an opportunity, with an interest, and successful hotel developer that has come to the city of Plattsburgh looking to develop Plattsburgh’s only waterfront hotel,” Rosenquest said.

Plattsburgh Common Council member Elizabeth Gibbs, Ward 3, says she is worried about the future success of a possible hotel. “Is this project, as it is being proposed to the city, feasible in this market because the last feasibility study was done in 2019. About what is the best use of the property. I would like to know as its proposed the right project for this property,” she said.

Despite her concerns, Gibbs says she wants a project to stick the landing. “I want a project to be successful. I am pro-development. I have been behind the DRI project from the beginning. I still am behind it. I believe in development. I just want to make sure that before we sell this parcel, this lakefront parcel, we have done everything we can do,” she said.

Cameron says she believes a waterfront project could help breathe new life into downtown. “I know that post COVID, things like that, local restaurants, are looking to bring the revenue back in and we would love to have guests and we think it would keep us nice and busy,” she said.

As for the project’s next steps, Rosequest says more work is needed before the city makes a decision on an agreement. “The developer themselves, they need to go through their process of planning and engineering and designing. There is a caveat in that process for them to do some environmental testing in that area -- it used to be an old railyard. So, after they are done and satisfied with that process, then we can continue and move into the development agreement and start construction,” he said.

