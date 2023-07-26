Police searching for missing hiker last seen in Killington

KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are searching for a missing hiker who was last seen in Killington two weeks ago.

Vermont State Police say Robert Kerker, 67, of Rhinebeck, New York, is hiking the northern half of the Appalachian Trail.

He has been checking in with his family weekly, but they have not heard from him since July 9 and reported him as overdue on Monday.

Police say Kerker, who goes by the trail name Steady Eddie, was last seen on July 9 at the Inn at Long Trail in Killington. He was headed north on the Appalachian Trail. He’s described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has short white hair and a beard.

Anyone with information on Kerker is asked to call the state police in Rutland at 802-773-9101.

