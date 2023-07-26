How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Police searching for missing hiker last seen in Killington

Robert Kerker
Robert Kerker(Courtesy: Vt. State Police)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are searching for a missing hiker who was last seen in Killington two weeks ago.

Vermont State Police say Robert Kerker, 67, of Rhinebeck, New York, is hiking the northern half of the Appalachian Trail.

He has been checking in with his family weekly, but they have not heard from him since July 9 and reported him as overdue on Monday.

Police say Kerker, who goes by the trail name Steady Eddie, was last seen on July 9 at the Inn at Long Trail in Killington. He was headed north on the Appalachian Trail. He’s described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has short white hair and a beard.

Anyone with information on Kerker is asked to call the state police in Rutland at 802-773-9101.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Vermont man died in a crash in Colchester on Monday.
Vermont man killed in Colchester crash
File image
2 killed, 2 injured in Mendon crash
A Vermont man is dead following a motorcycle crash on Interstate 89 south in Milton Tuesday...
Colchester man dies in motorcycle crash
Flood victims in our region will get help on the road to recovery from the mega-band Phish.
Surprise Phish shows to raise money for flood victims
Claude Mumbere
Vt. murder suspect pleads not guilty to new charges in random attack

Latest News

File photo
Health Watch: Remediating mold from flood zones
File photo
Plattsburgh eyes possible waterfront hotel project
Jenna's Coffee House in Johnson is one of the nonprofit's facilities that is back open.
Johnson drug treatment program, health center serve clients despite flood damage
Waterbury Dam and Reservoir on July 16.
Dam Scary: Intense storms push Vermont’s aging structures to the brink