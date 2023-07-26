How to help
Post 91 claims legion baseball title

Team wins third straight title
By Michael Dugan
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CASTLETON, Vt. (WCAX) - Post 91claimed its third-straight legion baseball title on Wednesday, downing Brattleboro 5-2 in a hard-fought game. Post 91 took a 4-0 lead, before Brattleboro scored two runs in the sixth inning to cut the deficit in half. Post 91 pitcher Andrew Goodrich had 13 strikeouts in the win, and Owen Pinaud was named MVP.

“It feels great. We had some big goals going into this year, this was one of them,” Goodrich said. “Really proud of the guys for staying focused all week and doing our job here today. Last year we put up a good fight in regionals, we saw what we could do against people from out of state. We have a goal to compete again, and hopefully hold another trophy.”

”I’d love to say we’re really confident, but the teams in other states are really good, and we know that,” Pinaud said. “We won a couple games last year in regionals, but we know the competition is really good. We’re going to have to bring our A-game.”

