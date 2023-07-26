How to help
Postal workers give mail-obsessed toddler his dream birthday

A toddler's mail truck-themed birthday included a mail truck parade and a mail truck cake. (@JESSICABERGMAN7, TIKTOK, JESSICA BERGMAN, GETTY IMAGES, CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 3:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIMSBURY, Conn. (CNN) - A birthday wish came true for a 2-year-old Connecticut boy obsessed with mail trucks in the form of a very special parade.

Jessica Bergman’s son, Colby, told her he wanted to have a mail truck theme for his 2nd birthday. He is obsessed with mail trucks and his letter carrier, Mailman Mike.

“So, Colby was very vocal that he wanted to have a mail truck birthday,” Bergman said.

The toddler’s mother called the post office, and Mailman Mike made it happen. Colby got a mail truck parade that also included a fire truck, a police cruiser and even some garbage trucks that actually picked up the garbage.

As soon as the parade ended, Mailman Mike unloaded a gift for Colby: a simulated mail truck that the toddler can ride on. He also got a certificate naming him an honorary letter carrier.

“Thank you, Mailman Mike,” Colby said in a video.

In addition to the parade, Colby’s birthday included a mail truck cake and a postal service counter, along with a postal uniform just his size.

Bergman says the toddler wants to be a mail truck for Halloween.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

