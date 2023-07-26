Previously-flooded homeowners discover FEMA insurance loophole can be disqualifying

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Even as FEMA is working to dole out millions of dollars in grants to Vermonters hit by flooding in eight designated counties, some who received money following previous flooding but did not comply with subsequent insurance requirements, are now learning they are not eligible.

“In some ways, it seems like that’s being held over our heads now because we save our home and because we saved it. It’s almost like a punishment now,” said

Sara Morris, who lost almost everything in her Barre home this month. Now, her home is sinking into the ground and she says she feels the same. “It’s just where... where is the help?”

After receiving FEMA assistance back in 2011 after Tropical Storm Irene, Morris says she was sure the agency would be able to help her again. But she says she instead received a denial. “That glimmer of hope was everything, and to have it ripped away is… the uncertainty now with everything. Because I don’t know what to do next, I don’t know where to turn. Everything seems to not be working out,” she said.

Morris says she was told she was not eligible for assistance because she’d fallen out of compliance with FEMA’s requirement of having flood insurance, something she says couldn’t be helped. “We tried 20 different flood insurance companies but we weren’t able to get flood insurance because everyone would deny us with the age and location of the trailer,” she said.

Allen Blondin says he’s in the same boat, except he didn’t know his home had received FEMA assistance because he inherited it from his mother. “I inherited this home from my mom -- at the time in her late 70s -- and she probably didn’t understand that either. She received a little bit of money and so since they’ve already paid money to this house, they will not help me at all because we did not maintain flood insurance. But I did not know this or I would have had flood insurance,” he said.

Blondin’s home took on feet of water and now, after a denial letter from FEMA, he says his options for help are almost non-existent. “They’re saying no, you’re done. You’re not getting a penny,” he said. “The only options they’re saying -- oh, you can appeal it. You can appeal it. I don’t even know how to begin to go about appealing. I pretty much feel like I’m on my own island deserted there. It’s just really heartbreaking to feel this way because nobody should feel this way.”

According to FEMA regulations, applicants who receive assistance are required to purchase flood insurance. We reached out to FEMA officials to see how many Vermonters are being denied under those grounds -- or what they recommend they do next -- but received no immediate response.

Related Stories:

FEMA has approved $4.2M in flooding disaster grants

FEMA creates center to assist flood victims with claims

FEMA has approved $700K in Vt. flooding assistance

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.