Senator Sanders continues his fight to raise the federal minimum wage

WASHINGTON. (WCAX) - Senator Bernie Sanders, along with countless other representatives in Washington, are championing for an increased minimum wage.

New legislation introduced Tuesday would raise the federal minimum wage to $17 an hour by 2028.

It would also eliminate the tipped sub-minimum wage over seven years.

The ‘Raise the Wage Act of 2023′ would impact 19% of the working population. That’s about 28 million people.

The federal minimum wage currently sits at $7.25.

“In the year 2023, a job should lift you out of poverty, not keep you in it. At a time of massive income and wealth inequality and record-breaking corporate profits, we can no longer tolerate millions of workers being unable to feed their families because they are working for totally inadequate wages,” said Sanders.

