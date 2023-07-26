How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Senator Sanders continues his fight to raise the federal minimum wage

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:44 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON. (WCAX) - Senator Bernie Sanders, along with countless other representatives in Washington, are championing for an increased minimum wage.

New legislation introduced Tuesday would raise the federal minimum wage to $17 an hour by 2028.

It would also eliminate the tipped sub-minimum wage over seven years.

The ‘Raise the Wage Act of 2023′ would impact 19% of the working population. That’s about 28 million people.

The federal minimum wage currently sits at $7.25.

“In the year 2023, a job should lift you out of poverty, not keep you in it. At a time of massive income and wealth inequality and record-breaking corporate profits, we can no longer tolerate millions of workers being unable to feed their families because they are working for totally inadequate wages,” said Sanders.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Vermont man died in a crash in Colchester on Monday.
Vermont man killed in Colchester crash
File image
2 killed, 2 injured in Mendon crash
Flood victims in our region will get help on the road to recovery from the mega-band Phish.
Surprise Phish shows to raise money for flood victims
Claude Mumbere
Vt. murder suspect pleads not guilty to new charges in random attack
Vermont-born musician Noah Kahan is raising money for flood relief ahead of his shows in...
Vermont musician Noah Kahan launches fundraiser for flood relief

Latest News

Senator Sanders continues his fight to raise the federal minimum wage
FILE
Experts chime in on Vt. homelessness crisis
Experts chime in on Vt. homelessness crisis
Audrey Pearl
Local musician celebrates receiving historic Berklee College honors