Slate Ridge owner appeals arrest order to Vt. Supreme Court

Daniel Banyai/File
Daniel Banyai/File(Wilson Ring | AP)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The owner of an unpermitted paramilitary training camp in West Pawlet is appealing an arrest order against him to the state’s highest court.

An Environmental Court judge earlier this month ordered Slate Ridge owner Daniel Banyai’s arrest for contempt of court after failing to remove unpermitted structures on his property by a June 23rd deadline.

Now, in paperwork filed Tuesday Banyai is appealing that arrest order to the Vermont Supreme Court.

That order says in addition to possible jail time, Banyai also has to pay fines of more than $100,000 - and $200 a day -- until he complies.

