Team Mountain beats Team Lake in Futures League All-Star Game

By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In the first All-Star Game held at Centennial Field since 1986′s Eastern League contest, Team Mountain defeated Team Lake 3-1 Tuesday night in the Futures League All-Star Game.

The Lake Monsters were represented by nine players and the coaching staff on Team Lake. Francis Ferguson got the start and tossed a scoreless inning, as did Evan Maloney, Callan Fang, Ollie Pudvar, and Wyatt Cameron.

Tommy Martin was 1 for 4 with a stolen base and scored Team Lake’s only run of the game in the third. Jordan Kang added a hit in two at bats, and Tyler Favretto reach in both his plate appearances on an error and a walk.

