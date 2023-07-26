Team Mountain beats Team Lake in Futures League All-Star Game

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In the first All-Star Game held at Centennial Field since 1986′s Eastern League contest, Team Mountain defeated Team Lake 3-1 Tuesday night in the Futures League All-Star Game.

The Lake Monsters were represented by nine players and the coaching staff on Team Lake. Francis Ferguson got the start and tossed a scoreless inning, as did Evan Maloney, Callan Fang, Ollie Pudvar, and Wyatt Cameron.

Tommy Martin was 1 for 4 with a stolen base and scored Team Lake’s only run of the game in the third. Jordan Kang added a hit in two at bats, and Tyler Favretto reach in both his plate appearances on an error and a walk.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.