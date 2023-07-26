Tips to avoid fitness tracker scams

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Plenty of people use fitness trackers to help them stay active, but those devices can come with their own security issues.

Users of the apps are often encouraged to connect with others in the fitness app’s social group, and it’s an easy way for scammers to infiltrate and create a bond, obtaining personal information that can be exploited.

The Better Business Bureau recommends not posting profile pictures or sharing personal information. They also say to think before accepting requests from strangers and avoid clicking on unsolicited links.

“We just want to caution people that if you’re using your fitness tracker and you’re interacting with people online, you want to make sure that you are stopping and using common sense, but also protecting yourself financially and personally and not leaving yourself vulnerable,” said the BBB’s Paula Fleming.

The BBB has suggestions for how to spot signs of a scam and offers recommendations on choosing a fitness tracker.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.