How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Tips to avoid fitness tracker scams

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Plenty of people use fitness trackers to help them stay active, but those devices can come with their own security issues.

Users of the apps are often encouraged to connect with others in the fitness app’s social group, and it’s an easy way for scammers to infiltrate and create a bond, obtaining personal information that can be exploited.

The Better Business Bureau recommends not posting profile pictures or sharing personal information. They also say to think before accepting requests from strangers and avoid clicking on unsolicited links.

“We just want to caution people that if you’re using your fitness tracker and you’re interacting with people online, you want to make sure that you are stopping and using common sense, but also protecting yourself financially and personally and not leaving yourself vulnerable,” said the BBB’s Paula Fleming.

The BBB has suggestions for how to spot signs of a scam and offers recommendations on choosing a fitness tracker.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Vermont man died in a crash in Colchester on Monday.
Vermont man killed in Colchester crash
File image
2 killed, 2 injured in Mendon crash
A Vermont man is dead following a motorcycle crash on Interstate 89 south in Milton Tuesday...
Colchester man dies in motorcycle crash
Flood victims in our region will get help on the road to recovery from the mega-band Phish.
Surprise Phish shows to raise money for flood victims
Claude Mumbere
Vt. murder suspect pleads not guilty to new charges in random attack

Latest News

Will Orleans County meet federal disaster threshold?
Brig. Gen. Tracey Poirier's children helped pin the stars on her shoulders as she was promoted...
First woman promoted to brigadier general in Vt. Army National Guard
File photo
Burlington’s Champlain Pkwy. making progress
New Antique Farm Museum opens at North Haverhill Fair
Fort Ethan Allen weather vane first step in ambitious renovation