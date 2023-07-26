Vt. lawmakers to hold hearing on flood assistance for businesses

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Top Vermont lawmakers are returning to Montpelier Thursday to address the state’s flood recovery response.

The House and Senate Committees on Commerce and Economic Development will hold a joint hearing mostly focused on business and commerce.

The meeting will be attended by business owners, nonprofits, congressional staffers, Scott administration officials, and Montpelier and Barre leaders.

They’ll be exploring ways lawmakers can support impacted communities and how to help businesses that do not have access to relief money and can’t take on a Small Business Administration loan.

The governor during his media briefing is also expected to provide details of a proposed $20 million dollar business grant program.

