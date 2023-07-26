Will Orleans County meet federal disaster threshold?

DERBY, Vt. (WCAX) - Flood cleanup is expensive and not everyone impacted in Vermont is eligible for federal aid. In Orleans County -- one of six in the state not yet granted a federal major disaster declaration -- flood victims are scrambling to make do.

“We had really significant damage,” said Rep. Katherine Sims, D-Craftsbury. She represents Craftsbury, Albany, Glover, and Greensboro, Orleans County communities all hit by recent flooding, where some residents have been left hanging out to dry without federal resources. “Yesterday, we saw folks that still couldn’t get back to their homes. They don’t have water, they don’t have power back. They really need those resources to clean up and move forward.”

Rep. Woodman Page, R-Newport, says the damage in Orleans County isn’t as visible as more condensed or populated areas of the state but the losses felt by home and business owners are just as disastrous. “We are spread out about 700 square miles. It’s a lot of area to cover, it’s not centralized,” he said.

Barton Town Clerk Kristin Atwood says homes and businesses along the Barton River corridor won’t recover for quite a while. She continues to urge residents to call 211 to report any kind of damage and to help get Orleans County declared. “When you have several feet of water, it takes a long time to dry up and clean out. We have a lot of very heavy silt that has washed into buildings,” she said.

Up the road, Rep.Brian Smith, R-Derby, says they had a few roads and driveways washout but that further to the south in Charleston, there’s a situation that stinks even more. “There’s a farm out there whose manure pit overflowed with all the rain. He’s guestimating he has four or five thousand gallons of liquid manure on his front lawn,” Smith said.

But in none of these situations is anyone eligible for federal individual assistance or Small Business Administration assistance.FEMA officials say they’ll reconsider a major disaster declaration if they receive more reports of damage. On Tuesday, they said it was a complicated formula that takes into account factors including the amount of damage and the poverty level in the area. They said it is unclear how close the county is to meeting the disaster threshold.

“It’s really critical that our county get added so Vermonters can access the help they need to recover,” Sims said.

State officials continue to urge residents to report damage no matter how small to 211.

