BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Well, today was a nice “break” from the active weather. We’ve seen some smoke and haze, but most of it has been high enough in the atmosphere to not impact air quality. Overall air quality has been “moderate” today, and isn’t a concern tomorrow. The big concern is the active weather headed our way in the form of a compact low pressure system. Strong to severe storms and localized flash flooding will once again be possible.

It will be a quiet evening, although clouds will increase as the night goes on. Southerly winds along with increasing clouds and moisture will keep temperatures mild and near 70 degrees overnight. That potent little system arrives early Thursday morning. Rain and storms with locally embedded downpours will likely drop a quick half inch to inch and a half of rain, especially in the northern half of the area. More rounds of storms develop through the day.

Localized flash flooding will once again be possible with any of the heavier downpours. A Flood Watch is up for Vermont and New Hampshire from Thursday morning to Thursday evening. We are not talking about widespread, extreme flooding like we saw two weeks ago, but additional washouts or landslides are a concern given how soaked the ground is.

Rounds of showers and storms remain possible through the day, and there’s also the threat for severe weather, especially into the afternoon. The greatest threat with any storms Thursday will be damaging wind gusts that could take down trees or powerlines. Some small hail is also possible, and there will be some spin in the atmosphere. The tornado threat is low, but an isolated one is possible if all the ingredients come together just right. The greatest threat for severe weather is across southern Vermont and the Upper Valley, but stay alert area-wide.

All of that will move out of the area by Thursday evening, and storms should largely stay north of us on Friday. Instead, we’ll be focused on the heat. Friday will be hazy, hot and humid! Temperatures surge well into the 80s. Spots in the Champlain Valley and especially along the CT River could hit 90. It will be very humid, so it will feel even hotter. Heat index values top out in the low to mid 90s in the broader valleys Friday afternoon.

Relief is headed our way in the form of a cold front from the north late Friday night into Saturday. It will bring us another round of rain and storms that could contain heavy downpours, but the air behind it will be very refreshing and a big change of pace! Dew points plummet through Saturday and Saturday night. By Sunday, it won’t be humid at all and temperatures will be in the mid 70s. Monday looks nice and comfy too.

Have a great evening and make sure to monitor the weather closely Thursday!

-Jess Langlois

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.