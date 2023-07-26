BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! We have a prime, old-fashioned, hot & humid summer day on tap for today with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be close to 90 degrees in many spots.

All eyes will be on the active weather day that will be happening on Thursday. A large complex of showers & thunderstorms in the upper Midwest will be holding together and heading our way with wet & stormy weather.

Showers & thunderstorms will get off to an early start on Thursday as they move in from the west in time for the morning commute. Those showers & thunderstorms will be on-and-olff throughout the day. A more organized and stronger line of thunderstorms will be moving through from NW to SE during the afternoon & evening. Some of those storms could be on the strong to severe side with some briefly heavy downpours, possibly damaging wind gusts, frequent lightning, and small hail. There could be some localized flash flooding problems, but not anything really widespread like we saw during the big flood a couple of weeks ago.

That storm system will move out on Thursday night. Friday will be a real steamer of a day as many places hit or exceed that 90 degree mark.

A cold front will be coming through late Friday night into the first part of Saturday, accompanied by more showers & thunderstorms. That front will usher in a welcome batch of refreshingly cooler, less humid air, starting late Saturday and continuing through Sunday and into the start of next week.

Air quality today will be turning moderately unhealthy with a small increase in that wildfire smoke. NO air quality alerts are in effect, though.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be closely monitoring the stormy weather on Thursday, and we will keep you up-to-the-minute with the latest developments, on-air and online. -Gary

