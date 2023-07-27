Crete Center demolition complete

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Plattsburgh’s Crete Memorial Civic Center is finally reduced to rubble after months of demolition work.

The city approved the demo back in December after an electrical fire closed the facility for months. Now that it’s gone, some are asking what’s next for the site.

Plattbrugh Mayor Chris Rosenquest says the city for now will plant grass on the property and generate ideas for what could be built. One idea gaining attention is to build an amphitheater, but the mayor wants to wait before making a major decision.

“I think right now we just take a step back instead of getting too far ahead of ourselves and just return the property and start to envision what that property could be for the city,” he said.

The city used American Rescue Plan Act funds to pay for the $400,000 demolition.

