Devastated by Irene, Brandon remains dry during latest flooding

Brandon culvert installed post-Irene
By Katharine Huntley
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BRANDON, Vt. (WCAX) - After Tropical Storm Irene in 2011, the state vowed to build back better to avoid future flooding. In some places that meant buying-out flood-prone properties. In other areas, it meant new culverts and bridges able to handle larger volumes of water.

Downtown Brandon was largely untouched by recent flooding. But 12 years ago, Tropical Storm Irene dealt the downtown a different hand.

“Our building was out in the middle of the road. It was devastating, didn’t know what to do,” said Sheila Gearwar, the owner of Brandon House of Pizza. She has since relocated down the road but says the recent flooding brought the memories rushing back. “We literally had to drive here and look at the river ourselves to make sure everything was ok. Thank God the culvert worked okay and it was running smoothly. I was worried for the other people on that side more than anything.”

That culvert was installed in 2017 right under where the House of Pizza used to stand. Brandon Deputy Town Manager Bill Moore says the culvert and other other flood mitigation techniques have kept the town dry since Irene “We’ve experienced at least four or five events since 2017 where the culvert has accepted water and kept our downtown from flooding,” he said. “They did certainly work for Brandon and we are still accessing them today to make ourselves more floodproof for the future -- which certainly includes a lot more rain.”

Nancy and Jim Leary, other property and business owners, also sustained heavy damage during Irene. “it was devastating, it was a very difficult period of time,” Nancy said.

“Global warming is not going away and neither are the floods. We are going to need to plan for it, and in the long run, it will save money and help our local economy,” Jim said.

The House of Pizza’s Sheila Gearwar offers advice for people ravaged by the recent flooding. “Just breathe. It will all work out. My favorite saying is, If it’s meant to be, it’s meant to be, and it will all work out,” she said.

