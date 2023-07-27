Federal aid unlocked for Orleans County

NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - Federal aid has been unlocked for flood victims in Orleans County.

During a statewide telephone meeting, Governor Phil Scott’s cabinet and Vermont’s Congressional Delegation announced the feds have added Orleans to the list of disaster counties.

Now only five of Vermont’s 14 counties aren’t declared Addison, Bennington, Essex, Franklin, and Grand Isle. That means home and business owners there can’t access FEMA funds or resources.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.