Housing crunch gets even tighter as floods damage affordable options

BARRE CITY, Vt. (WCAX) - This month’s floods have left countless homes and apartments irreparably damaged, including affordable housing options and spaces meant to help transition people off the streets. It’s making the region’s housing crunch even tighter.

“It’s a tough situation really tough. We had a tight market already, and it’s being further squeezed. The reality is, is that there are not enough good housing options,” said Rick DeAngelis of the Good Samaritan Haven in Barre City.

People like DeAngelis, who work to get Vermonters off the streets and into housing, say the flooding has made their jobs a lot harder.

“One of the most concerning aspects of the flood is the loss of housing units,” he said. “There’s been a big impact, especially in apartments that were more affordable and accessible, and then mobile home parks. In the city of Barre alone, 100 units were very badly damaged. And in Berlin, there were two mobile home parks that were devastated. So, we’ve lost 40 mobile homes.”

DeAngelis says as a result of this loss, they’ve seen an influx of people coming to the haven for housing help. They are at capacity and could only squeeze in a few people impacted by flooding.

“We can only provide so much. We have 61 shelter beds. We’re trying to expand that but right now we have 61 and the need certainly far surpasses that,” he said. “We’ve had about 10 calls, and we’ve housed two people who were flood-impacted. So, it’s beginning to be felt but you have to remember that the Red Cross has been providing shelter.”

American Red Cross officials say they will continue providing that shelter. The Barre Auditorium is currently hosting 14 unhoused flood victims. They will be able to stay there until they find stable housing.

“The goal of the shelter resident transition team is to work with each of those individuals until a plan is devised for each one of them to find that suitable housing option. At this point, we don’t know how long that’s going to take. But we will remain open at that shelter until there is a plan for those individuals,” said Jennifer Costa of the American Red Cross of Northern New England.

Going forward, housing service workers say their main focus is on adding another shelter location for the area before winter. In the meantime, they say they are being increasingly lenient with the amount of time people are able to stay in their transitional housing.

