NH girls learn the sky’s the limit when it comes to health care careers

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - The nationwide nonprofit Girls Inc. has a mission to inspire girls to be strong, smart and bold. Thursday, members of the New Hampshire chapter looked to a future where the sky’s the limit.

Dartmouth Health had some special visitors Thursday from southern New Hampshire who in some ways represent the future of the health care industry.

After hopping off buses behind the DHART hanger, and a quick meet and greet with a DHMC therapy dog, about 20 kids from the Manchester and Nashua areas made their way to the helipad.

“I’ve seen helicopters on TV and stuff I thought they’d be much bigger,” said Dakota Lewis, 12.

Some were a little tentative to take a look inside, but stepping out of your comfort zone is part of the mission of Girl’s Inc.

“We have this rule, try it for five [minutes],” said Casey L’Heureux, the program coordinator of Girls Inc. of New Hampshire. “Probably about 60%-70% of our kids have expressed interest in being first responders or being nurses or being doctors, so Dartmouth Health is really opening up a lot of doors for them.”

The field trip gives the kids a hands-on look at a possible career in health care. It comes at a time when the industry as a whole is hiring.

“We are still attracting quality candidates but not perhaps at the rate we once were,” said Kyle Madigan, DHART’s director.

Madigan says planting a seed early can help a career blossom down the road.

“That might guide them in the direction of courses they want to take, of career paths they want to explore,” Madigan said.

“It helps me learn new things and helps lead me to what I want to do in life,” said Keziah Rodgers of Nashua.

Right now, she wants to be a coach and athlete. But, then again, she’s only 12.

“It’s helping me narrow down what I want to do when I am older,” Rodgers said.

From the landing pad to inside the hospital, the kids also participated in a career expo with all the different job opportunities available at the medical center.

