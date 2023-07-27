How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Police: 1 injured in Rutland shooting

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities are investigating an early morning shooting in Rutland that injured one person.

The call came in at 1:44 a.m. Thursday. Rutland Police Chief Brian Kilcullen says the victim in the shooting was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Police have spoken to both parties involved but have made no arrests. They provided no other additional details.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Vermont man is dead following a motorcycle crash on Interstate 89 south in Milton Tuesday...
Colchester man dies in motorcycle crash
Robert Kerker
Police searching for missing hiker last seen in Killington
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
Flood victims in our region will get help on the road to recovery from the mega-band Phish.
Surprise Phish shows to raise money for flood victims
Police are investigating the death of an inmate at the Northwest State Correctional Facility in...
Police investigating death of inmate at Vermont prison

Latest News

This month’s floods have left countless homes and apartments irreparably damaged, including...
Housing crunch gets even tighter as floods damage affordable options
The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office has joined an investigation into an alleged Monday...
NH Attorney General’s Office investigating alleged attack on gay couple
Kids from Girls Inc. visit the DHART helipad as they learn about health care careers at...
NH girls learn the sky’s the limit when it comes to health care careers
File photo
What to expect from Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan
This month’s floods have left countless homes and apartments irreparably damaged, including...
Housing crunch gets even tighter as floods damage affordable options