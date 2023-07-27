Police: 1 injured in Rutland shooting

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities are investigating an early morning shooting in Rutland that injured one person.

The call came in at 1:44 a.m. Thursday. Rutland Police Chief Brian Kilcullen says the victim in the shooting was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Police have spoken to both parties involved but have made no arrests. They provided no other additional details.

