Police: More ‘Beetlejuice 2′ set items swiped

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST CORINTH, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont authorities say more items have been swiped that were part of the “Beetlejuice 2″ film set in East Corinth.

The Vermont State Police say six windows that were featured on the Beetlejuice house -- which has now been deconstructed -- were being donated to Northeast Slopes. The windows were being stored at the local community ski area when they disappeared,

The theft comes on top of other items police say were taken from the set earlier this month. Movie security guards say someone in a pickup truck grabbed a large lamppost topped with a distinctive pumpkin decoration on July 14 and that a 150-pound abstract art statue from the vicinity of the cemetery went missing between July 13 - 17th.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in St. Johnsbury: 802-748-3111.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

