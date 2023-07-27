How to help
Police try to identify Bradford burglary suspect

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BRADFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are asking the public for help identifying a suspected burglar who was caught on camera inside a Vermont home.

Vermont State Police say the incident happened Tuesday at about 11:30 p.m. on South Pleasant Street in Bradford.

No one was home, but the resident could see the stranger inside the house on their security cameras.

The resident called the police but when troopers arrived, the suspect was already gone.

Police say they’ve been unable to find or identify the person. If you know who this is, call the state police in St. Johnsbury at 802-748-3111.

Surveillance photo
Surveillance photo(Courtesy: Vt. State Police)

