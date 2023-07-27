Police try to identify Bradford burglary suspect

BRADFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are asking the public for help identifying a suspected burglar who was caught on camera inside a Vermont home.

Vermont State Police say the incident happened Tuesday at about 11:30 p.m. on South Pleasant Street in Bradford.

No one was home, but the resident could see the stranger inside the house on their security cameras.

The resident called the police but when troopers arrived, the suspect was already gone.

Police say they’ve been unable to find or identify the person. If you know who this is, call the state police in St. Johnsbury at 802-748-3111.

Surveillance photo (Courtesy: Vt. State Police)

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.