Rutland sheriff has no plans for ‘show of force’ to arrest Slate Ridge owner

WEST PAWLET, Vt. (WCAX) - The owner of an unpermitted paramilitary training camp in West Pawlet remains free three weeks after a judge issued a warrant for his arrest. Authorities tasked with carrying out the judge’s contempt order say they’ve contacted Daniel Banyai and believe they know where he is but he’s still not in their custody.

The warrant for Daniel Banyai’s arrest was issued by an Environmental Court judge who found Banyai in civil contempt for not complying with a ruling to remove structures on his Slate Ridge property.

The town of Pawlet is in Rutland County. We asked Rutland Sheriff David Fox why Banyai has not been arrested. “I’ve indicated that he needs to turn himself in through personally speaking with him and through his attorney and we have not made that arrangement yet,” Fox said.

He says Banyai’s communications through texts and phone calls have been civil, but Fox says he’s wary of entering a remote property that had been set up as a paramilitary training facility and has no plans to forcibly remove him. “We don’t know who else may be there on the property, that where Mr. Banyai might not be the issue but someone else could be the issue,” Fox said. “Our goal is not to try to get down there with a show of force.”

But Banyai has shown no intention of surrendering. He believes the order for his arrest is unconstitutional and is appealing it to the Vermont Supreme Court.

Robert Kaplan, Banyai’s lawyer writes that the order and civil contempt penalties are compensatory and coercive, stating the effect of the order provides the town -- not defendant -- the keys to the jail.

The legal standoff stems from a years-long battle between Banyai and the town of Pawlet over unpermitted buildings constructed for the paramilitary facility. Under the Environmental Court Order, the town would be allowed to tear down the buildings after Banyai’s arrest.

Jerry O’Neill, a former U.S. Attorney for Vermont, says the appeal could be viewed as an attempt to further delay coming into compliance. “It would seem likely that this is an attempt to delay, delay one more time, but there may be merit to his appeals, so consequently we can’t simply say this is an attempt to delay it. It may be an attempt to try to get... It is an attempt to get the lower court’s ruling overturned,” hes said.

In the reply to Banyai’s motion to place a stay on the case, Pawlet attorney Merill Bent says Banyai should not be able to raise his own noncompliance as a shield. He goes on to write that the court has given him numerous off-ramps to comply so that he could avoid the sanctions he now faces.

The order for Banyai’s arrest is set to expire in late September.

