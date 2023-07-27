Septic systems may be damaged in flooding

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Experts are asking residents to check their septic system even if they think it’s working, as flooding may have caused some damage.

Contractors at Hartigan Wastewater Services have been going to bigger businesses and organizations in recent days but right after the flooding, residences were the big phone calls.

It’s estimated that half of Vermonter’s residences are on septic systems. And in a post-flood world, Hartigan Wastewater contractors are kept busy.

“We can pull out some of our trucks in Massachusetts, New Hampshire. So as emergency calls come in, were able to pull some from our sister and brother branches and bring them over to Vermont to service all those emergency needs,” said Steve Ellis with Wind River Environmental.

Right now they’re working on larger projects in hard-hit areas like Montpelier and Ludlow. In the days immediately following the flooding, pumping basements took up a lot of time too.

Statewide, Department of Environmental Conservation Bruce Douglas said in the weeks following the floods, one in six phone calls to 2-1-1 is related to septic system impacts.

“The worst case scenario is systems that have been impacted by erosion where literally the soil is washed away and the septic systems are part of the septic systems are no longer there. Those will need to be replaced,” said Douglas.

He said they’re also seeing septic issues causing drinking water contamination and over-flooded systems causing untreated wastewater backup into the house.

Douglas said it’s important for people experiencing septic issues to disinfect or discard anything that’s been impacted by wastewater. And even if they think they’re out of the woods, Douglas said to proceed with caution.

“If they were hydraulically overloaded, or if they were underwater when the groundwater has risen up so that they are not able to drain away then you just given us take it easy not overload your system, but that you may get the ramification of that when you resume to normal uses of water, washing all that laundry trying to catch up,” said Douglas.

Ellis adds while customers want to pump water out right after the storm, it’s important to wait until the ground is no longer saturated.

“There’s a chance that your whole tank starts to shift underground which can damage inlet outlet tanks, and it could do it could fracture the entire tank itself. So we really have to be careful with that,” said Ellis.

There’s also maintenance you can do ahead of flooding, the more proactive, the better.

“You should probably pump prior to the big system. As that water comes in and starts to raise the water inside here at your system itself. All those solids are gonna go into your inlet and outlet pipe and cause a lot of problems and your leach field and lead to catastrophic failures,” said Ellis.

Douglas emphasized anyone having septic issues can call 2-1-1 and report damages and take photos of the issues to connect with FEMA. He also said the Department of Health can provide a free drinking water test kit to ensure your water isn’t contaminated from your septic system.

