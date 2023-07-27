How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Super Senior: Habitat for Humanity’s ‘Geezer Team’

Joe Lovering (left) and Dick Shasteen at work in Colchester.
Joe Lovering (left) and Dick Shasteen at work in Colchester.(WCAX)
By Joe Carroll
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s a bit of racket happening on a normally quiet street in Colchester.

A group of volunteers with Habitat for Humanity is building a new home. “We have 10 guys here, all working hard,” said Dick Shasteen, the on-site supervisor for Green Mountain Habitat for Humanity. “These guys don’t need a supervisor, I just support them.”

A tight group with a mission to build affordable homes for low-income folks. The future owners have to put in over 200 hours of sweat equity. In return, they buy the home at half of the fair market value. It’s no surprise that there’s a waiting list.

“This is a nice way to give back to the community. Everybody says we need affordable housing, they do all sorts of studies. We actually do it, right,” Shasteen said.

The new structure is rising from the ashes. A house fire over five years ago gutted the former ranch house and was eventually torn down.

The volunteers started at 7 a.m. and will work until mid-afternoon. With an average age over 70, they’re affectionately known as “Team Geezer.”

“My oldest guy working here full-time is 85,” Shasteen said.

That would be Joe Lovering. At just over five feet, he stands tall among his friends. “And it helps other people. I’ve seen some families who have changed their lives because of it,” Lovering said.

There’s a “feel-good frenzy” in the air as these Super Seniors move about. Most of the guys, like Bill Gerlack, are former IBM’ers.

Reporter Joe Carroll: Why are you doing this?

Bill Gerlack: I’ve been lucky my whole life, I’ve never been without medical coverage, I’ve never been without pay. I feel fortunate to have the life I’ve had.

The new house will be 1,200 hundred square feet. The Habitat team has built 30 units together. “You can see, it’s pretty hard work,” Shasteen said.

Each worker knows their strengths and weaknesses.”Everyone on this team has been with us for several years,” Gerlack said.

Reporter Joe Carroll: But your group is fine the way it is.

Bill Gerlack:: Yeah, I believe so.

Reporter Joe Carroll: You having a good time?

Joe Lovering: Oh yes.

Reporter Joe Carroll: Hard work though.

Joe Lovering: Oh, fun work.

Constructing a bright future for a Vermont family, it’s fair to say the Geezers’ have nailed it.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Vermont man is dead following a motorcycle crash on Interstate 89 south in Milton Tuesday...
Colchester man dies in motorcycle crash
Robert Kerker
Police searching for missing hiker last seen in Killington
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
Flood victims in our region will get help on the road to recovery from the mega-band Phish.
Surprise Phish shows to raise money for flood victims
Police are investigating the death of an inmate at the Northwest State Correctional Facility in...
Police investigating death of inmate at Vermont prison

Latest News

File photo
$20M Vt. business flood portal to open next week
Brandon culvert installed post-Irene
Devastated by Irene, Brandon remains dry during latest flooding
This month’s floods have left countless homes and apartments irreparably damaged, including...
Housing crunch gets even tighter as floods damage affordable options
Montpelier City Hall remains closed from flooding damage.
Montpelier City Hall hopes to restore historical records damaged by flooding