How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Tornado touches down in southwestern New Hampshire, meteorologist confirms

A tornado touched down in Keene on Thursday as thunderstorms moved across the region. - File...
A tornado touched down in Keene on Thursday as thunderstorms moved across the region. - File photo(Source: Pixabay via MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEENE, N.H. (AP) - A tornado touched down in Keene on Thursday as thunderstorms moved across the region.

“We’ve just gotten a report from one of our trained spotters of a funnel cloud that he said was reaching the ground with rapid rotation,” said Sarah Thunberg, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

The tornado was spotted just south of Keene State College, near the city’s Dillant-Hopkins Airport, just before 3 p.m., Thunberg said.

There were no immediate reports of injuries. Based on numerous preliminary reports of damage, the Weather Service planned to survey the area, including Keene and Dublin, on Friday morning.

Much of New England was under severe thunderstorm watches or warnings Thursday afternoon, with flooding due to heavy rain possible across parts of Vermont, Maine and New Hampshire.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

A Vermont man is dead following a motorcycle crash on Interstate 89 south in Milton Tuesday...
Colchester man dies in motorcycle crash
Robert Kerker
Police searching for missing hiker last seen in Killington
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
Flood victims in our region will get help on the road to recovery from the mega-band Phish.
Surprise Phish shows to raise money for flood victims
Police are investigating the death of an inmate at the Northwest State Correctional Facility in...
Police investigating death of inmate at Vermont prison

Latest News

File photo
$20M Vt. business flood portal to open next week
Brandon culvert installed post-Irene
Devastated by Irene, Brandon remains dry during latest flooding
This month’s floods have left countless homes and apartments irreparably damaged, including...
Housing crunch gets even tighter as floods damage affordable options
Joe Lovering (left) and Dick Shasteen at work in Colchester.
Super Senior: Habitat for Humanity’s ‘Geezer Team’
Montpelier City Hall remains closed from flooding damage.
Montpelier City Hall hopes to restore historical records damaged by flooding