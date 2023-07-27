UVM researchers help unlock clues to Greenland’s past

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New research led by the University of Vermont is unlocking the secrets of Greenland’s past. A paper published last week in the journal Science zeroes in on when the world’s largest island lost its ice sheet in the past.

A little vial of water and dirt hold big secrets, and University of Vermont graduate student and paleoecologist Halley Mastro is unlocking them bit by bit.

“I think it’s really interesting, it’s almost like a puzzle. You get to know things about a place that looks completely different today,” Mastro said.

Places like Greenland, that may be mostly covered in ice now, but wasn’t always necessarily the case. “We were really surprised to find that there was vegetation and invertebrates,” Mastro said.

She says the indicates Greenland’s past was a lot greener. She’ll look at the cell structures and try to identify that tiny bit of greenery, and from that, make connections to how the broader landscape looked hundreds of thousands of years ago. “When they said fossils, it meant like the fossils you see at a museum that are imprints of things, but this looks like a moss that grows outside right now -- which is kind of crazy because it was under a mile of ice for hundreds of thousands of years,” Mastro said.

She’s sifting through these samples taken decades before she was born. Camp Century was a military base hidden in tunnels under Greenland’s ice sheet in the 1960s that was posing as a science station. Scientists there drilled down nearly a mile into the ice core, trying to understand past ice ages. They didn’t pay much attention to the 12 feet of sediment they collected from beneath the ice and for decades the rare dirt was forgotten in freezers.

But after it was rediscovered, it’s now the center of attention for researchers like UVM graduate student and geoscientist Cat Collins. Finding out what’s in the sediment and how it got there is her mission. What to most people might look like just dirt, is for her a window into the past. “I can have really specific evidence of things I could find in the field today,” Collins said.

From CT scans of a 10-centimeter section of the core, she can sift through the geologic shifts over thousands or tens of thousands of years. Glaciers bulldozing across the landscape pushing rock, and ice trapping bits of soil. All are visible to her trained eye in the lines on those scans.

The new research gives both of them a better frame of reference for when in Greenland’s history their samples came from. They’ve learned that the top samples were about 416,000 years ago. Now, researchers are trying to figure out how old the bottom is -- likely more than a million years. In the middle is ice. “We have sediment, ice, then sediment -- which has kind of been a big conundrum because how do you put rock on top of water and then have it stay there? How does that happen?” Collins said.

Both of them hope their work will help create another reference point for other researchers studying aspects of the core, and potentially shine a light on what conditions could happen to Greenland if the world’s climate warms up enough that the ice melts again.

