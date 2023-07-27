VSP investigates inmate death at Northwest State Correctional Facility

SWANTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a death at the Northwest State Correctional facility in Swanton.

They said a 37-year-old inmate was found unresponsive in the shower area at about 6:30 Wednesday evening.

First responders pronounced the inmate dead less than an hour later. Police say a preliminary investigation indicates the death was not suspicious.

They have not yet released the inmate’s name.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.