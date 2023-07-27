How to help
Vt. soccer fans watch women’s World Cup game at Leddy Park

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 6:56 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Soccer fans across Vermont were glued to the TV to watch the U.S. women’s national soccer team compete in the World Cup.

At Burlington’s Leddy Park the city hosted a watch party during this week’s beach bites food truck night.

People brought chairs to catch the game on the big screen... and cheer on their favorite players.

“I read about it on Front Porch Forum and I figured why not go and watch the game with the community,” said Kate Hoaghey of Burlington.

The United States played the Netherlands in a rematch of the 2019 World Cup Final. The game ended in a tie.

