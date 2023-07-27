How to help
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Scott flooding recovery update

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott and state and federal officials will hold a briefing Thursday morning on recovery efforts following Catastrophic flooding over two weeks ago.

Watch live at 11 a.m. on WCAX.com. Click here to view in a new browser window or watch above.

During a statewide telephone meeting Wednesday night, the governor and congressional delegation announced Orleans County has been added to the list of eight other counties that have qualified for a federal major disaster declaration.

“This is an important and welcomed development and underscores the importance of Vermonters reporting their damage to 211,” Gov. Scott said in a statement Thursday. “I encourage all impacted Vermonters in Orleans to take advantage of the resources available and apply for FEMA assistance.”

As of Tuesday, FEMA has approved over $4 million in individual grants to households.

The governor and state commerce officials Thursday are expected to provide more details about $20 million in grants that will be made available to businesses impacted by flooding. Many of them are in dire need of cash and are not eligible for benefits other than low-interest SBA loans.

A group of Vermont lawmakers are also meeting at the Statehouse Thursday to discuss aid for businesses, among other topics.

