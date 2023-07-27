Welch calls for more drug testing strip access

WASHINGTON, (WCAX) - Senator Peter Welch is working with other lawmakers to expand the availability of drug testing strips nationwide.

The goal is to prevent drug overdoses and deaths and decriminalize using testing strips. He cites data from the CDC which reports nearly $110,000 Americans Americans died from a drug-related overdose last year.

Welch said one way to bring down the number of death is to encourage people to use drug test strips, which can detect the presence of Fentanyl, Xylazine, and others.

