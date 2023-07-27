How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Welch calls for more drug testing strip access

File Photo
File Photo(WKYT)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:14 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, (WCAX) - Senator Peter Welch is working with other lawmakers to expand the availability of drug testing strips nationwide.

The goal is to prevent drug overdoses and deaths and decriminalize using testing strips. He cites data from the CDC which reports nearly $110,000 Americans Americans died from a drug-related overdose last year.

Welch said one way to bring down the number of death is to encourage people to use drug test strips, which can detect the presence of Fentanyl, Xylazine, and others.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Vermont man is dead following a motorcycle crash on Interstate 89 south in Milton Tuesday...
Colchester man dies in motorcycle crash
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
Robert Kerker
Police searching for missing hiker last seen in Killington
Flood victims in our region will get help on the road to recovery from the mega-band Phish.
Surprise Phish shows to raise money for flood victims
State leaders are bringing in help to understand the homelessness crisis in Vermont. - File photo
Experts chime in on Vermont homelessness crisis

Latest News

File Photo
Welch says big pharma is abusing patent system
Damage in septic systems revealed during flood recovery
Septic systems may be damaged in flooding
A special election is set for the city of Newport’s top job after the former mayor stepped down...
Special election set for Newport mayoral position
Health Watch: Remediating mold from flood zones