Welch joins bill to protect farmlands

File Photo
File Photo(Abbey Stegenga / SD News Watch)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:42 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, (WCAX) - Vermont Senator Peter Welch is trying to *grow more opportunities for farmers in America.

He joined another lawmaker in introducing the Farmland Access Act.

Welch said it will help protect American farmland for its intended use and expand access to farming for the next generation.

The bill would update a USDA program that allows land trusts to buy farmland, place an easement on the land, and transfer ownership to another farmer or rancher who keeps the land as a working farm or ranch.

The goal is to make those transactions more efficient.

