Welch pushes bill to eliminate student loan interest

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Vermont Senator Peter Welch Thursday introduced legislation to lower the cost of college for current and future borrowers.

The Student Loan Interest Elimination Act would refinance the interest on federal student loans for all existing borrowers to zero percent. It would also cap interest rates for future borrowers.

If approved, Welch says 43 million Americans with existing federal student loans would see their interest rates immediately eliminated.

“Student debt holds so many Vermonters back from achieving their dreams—whether they’re hoping to buy a home, grow their family, or simply trying to make ends meet,” Welch said in a statement.

Fellow sponsors say the action by Congress is especially needed in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision earlier this month to strike down President Biden’s student loan forgiveness program.

