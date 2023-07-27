What to expect from Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The forgiveness of student loans continues to be a priority for the Biden Administration despite a Supreme Court ruling that struck down their plan to forgive federal student loans for all.

The Department of Education earlier this month announced 804,000 borrowers across the country will have their student debt wiped away in the coming weeks due to administrative fixes that more accurately count qualified monthly payments.

Nearly 2,000 Vermonters will have their student loans wiped away, receiving an estimated $95 million in income-driven repayment forgiveness. The plans base payments on a borrower’s income and family size, regardless of their total outstanding debt.

Darren Perron spoke with Joshua Cohen, a St. Albans-based lawyer who specializes in student loans.

