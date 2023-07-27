How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

What to expect from Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan

By Darren Perron
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The forgiveness of student loans continues to be a priority for the Biden Administration despite a Supreme Court ruling that struck down their plan to forgive federal student loans for all.

The Department of Education earlier this month announced 804,000 borrowers across the country will have their student debt wiped away in the coming weeks due to administrative fixes that more accurately count qualified monthly payments.

Nearly 2,000 Vermonters will have their student loans wiped away, receiving an estimated $95 million in income-driven repayment forgiveness. The plans base payments on a borrower’s income and family size, regardless of their total outstanding debt.

Darren Perron spoke with Joshua Cohen, a St. Albans-based lawyer who specializes in student loans.

Related Story:

2K Vermonters to benefit from Biden student debt administrative fix

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Vermont man is dead following a motorcycle crash on Interstate 89 south in Milton Tuesday...
Colchester man dies in motorcycle crash
Robert Kerker
Police searching for missing hiker last seen in Killington
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
Flood victims in our region will get help on the road to recovery from the mega-band Phish.
Surprise Phish shows to raise money for flood victims
Police are investigating the death of an inmate at the Northwest State Correctional Facility in...
Police investigating death of inmate at Vermont prison

Latest News

This month’s floods have left countless homes and apartments irreparably damaged, including...
Housing crunch gets even tighter as floods damage affordable options
The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office has joined an investigation into an alleged Monday...
NH Attorney General’s Office investigating alleged attack on gay couple
Kids from Girls Inc. visit the DHART helipad as they learn about health care careers at...
NH girls learn the sky’s the limit when it comes to health care careers
This month’s floods have left countless homes and apartments irreparably damaged, including...
Housing crunch gets even tighter as floods damage affordable options