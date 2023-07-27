How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Woman accused of starting house fire because her boyfriend wasn’t answering phone

Tarica Brown has been charged with arson after reportedly setting fire to her boyfriend’s...
Tarica Brown has been charged with arson after reportedly setting fire to her boyfriend’s clothes which led to the home catching fire.(KVVU)
By Michael Bell and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A woman is accused of setting a house on fire earlier this year after having a disparagement with a man she was dating.

KVVU reports that Tarica Brown, 34, is facing charges that include first-degree arson, willful killing of an animal, residential burglary and domestic battery.

The incident happened at a home in the Las Vegas area on April 24. Authorities said she was arrested on July 10 thanks to a tip that came in after she left town.

Police said the situation started because Brown’s boyfriend wasn’t answering his phone.

According to authorities, Brown confessed to setting the fire intentionally in the early morning hours in an upstairs bedroom because she was angry at the man she was in a relationship with.

The 34-year-old reportedly told police that she went to the house to confront her boyfriend because he was not answering his phone after they had had an argument earlier that day.

An arrest report stated that Brown initially was going to do damage to the man’s car but changed her mind after arriving at the house.

Police said she unlawfully entered the home, went upstairs, and intentionally set fire to clothes in a bedroom which led to the property catching fire.

Brown also admitted she knew a family cat was in the house when she set the fire. First responders said the cat was found dead at the scene.

According to police, Brown has previously been accused of trespassing 47 times along with a pending DUI case.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 17.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Vermont man is dead following a motorcycle crash on Interstate 89 south in Milton Tuesday...
Colchester man dies in motorcycle crash
Robert Kerker
Police searching for missing hiker last seen in Killington
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
Flood victims in our region will get help on the road to recovery from the mega-band Phish.
Surprise Phish shows to raise money for flood victims
Police are investigating the death of an inmate at the Northwest State Correctional Facility in...
Police investigating death of inmate at Vermont prison

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House Campus, Thursday,...
LIVE: Biden to speak at Truman Civil Rights Symposium
This month’s floods have left countless homes and apartments irreparably damaged, including...
Housing crunch gets even tighter as floods damage affordable options
FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in...
Trump accused of asking staffer to delete camera footage in Florida classified documents case
14-year-old Caydence Jane Roberts was last seen in Burlington, Iowa.
Amber Alert issued for 14-year-old possibly abducted in Iowa
The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office has joined an investigation into an alleged Monday...
NH Attorney General’s Office investigating alleged attack on gay couple