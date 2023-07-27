BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Fortunately we dodged the worst weather today. Aside from some locally heavy downpours and a few storms in southern Vermont, we ended up right on the edge of the best ingredients for severe weather today. One storm intensified as soon as it crossed the CT River into Cheshire County, N.H. and a storm spotter reported a tornado near Keene just before 3:00. The National Weather Service will conduct a damage survey tomorrow to confirm it.

For tonight, any leftover showers or rumbles of thunder trend lighter and dissipate. Clouds decrease, but areas of fog develop overnight with a very damp airmass overhead. Fog could be locally dense. Temperatures start in the 60s to low 70s tomorrow morning, but heat up fast! It’s going to be another hazy, hot and humid day.

I recommend getting strenuous outdoor activity done early in the day. Temperatures top out in the mid 80s to low 90s during the mid to late afternoon hours, with the hottest temperatures in the Champlain and CT River Valleys. It will be very humid with dew points hovering near 70 degrees, so it will feel several degrees hotter than it is. It will feel close to 90 in spots by midday, and feel like temperatures are in the low to mid 90s through the afternoon and early evening. Stay hydrated and do what you can to keep you and your pets cool.

Much-needed relief is headed our way in the form of a cold front. It stays north of the Canadian border Friday, but does get close late in the day. If there are any showers or storms, they would happen in communities near the border. The rest of us should stay dry. The front does slip south through our area Saturday, bringing the potential for another round of showers and storms with it.

Dew points fall from north to south through Saturday and Saturday night. It will already feel less humid later Saturday, but Sunday will be a real treat of a day compared to recent days with dew points only in the 40s and 50s and temperatures in the mid 70s. Aside from a few chances for lighter showers, next week looks quieter and much more comfortable than recent ones. There will be much less moisture to work with for most of the week... finally! Temperatures also remain pleasant in the 70s.

Tomorrow will be another hazy day, but once again air quality should remain moderate. There will be some smoke, but most of it will be elevated. It will be a lot like Wednesday was in that regard.

Have a great evening and stay cool tomorrow!

-Jess Langlois

