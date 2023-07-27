How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Gary has the latest forecast
By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Thursday, everyone! After a rare dry day (for this July) on Wednesday, we go right back at it again today with showers & thunderstorms as a potent storm system moves through from west to east. There could be some locally heavy downpours which could lead to some more flash-flooding problems. Also, some of the thunderstorms could be on the strong to severe side, so there could be some strong wind gusts that could possibly bring down some trees, tree limbs, and power lines.

All of that active weather will come to an end overnight as the system drifts off to the east. Skies will clear and it will stay that way through Friday, which is going to be a hot & muggy day.

A cold front will come through on Saturday with showers & thunderstorms, but more importantly it will be ushering in a very welcome batch of cooler, less humid air, which will stick around right into the middle of next week.

Air Quality if MODERATELY UNHEALTHY today. NO Air Quality Alerts are in effect, and any hazy smoke will move out later in the afternoon.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be keeping a close eye on the thunderstorm activity today, and we will keep you up-to-the-minute with the latest developments as we go through this stormy Friday. -Gary

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Vermont man is dead following a motorcycle crash on Interstate 89 south in Milton Tuesday...
Colchester man dies in motorcycle crash
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
Robert Kerker
Police searching for missing hiker last seen in Killington
Flood victims in our region will get help on the road to recovery from the mega-band Phish.
Surprise Phish shows to raise money for flood victims
State leaders are bringing in help to understand the homelessness crisis in Vermont. - File photo
Experts chime in on Vermont homelessness crisis

Latest News

Morning weather webcast
7 Day Forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Evening Weather Webcast
Afternoon Weather Webcast