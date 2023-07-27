BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Thursday, everyone! After a rare dry day (for this July) on Wednesday, we go right back at it again today with showers & thunderstorms as a potent storm system moves through from west to east. There could be some locally heavy downpours which could lead to some more flash-flooding problems. Also, some of the thunderstorms could be on the strong to severe side, so there could be some strong wind gusts that could possibly bring down some trees, tree limbs, and power lines.

All of that active weather will come to an end overnight as the system drifts off to the east. Skies will clear and it will stay that way through Friday, which is going to be a hot & muggy day.

A cold front will come through on Saturday with showers & thunderstorms, but more importantly it will be ushering in a very welcome batch of cooler, less humid air, which will stick around right into the middle of next week.

Air Quality if MODERATELY UNHEALTHY today. NO Air Quality Alerts are in effect, and any hazy smoke will move out later in the afternoon.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be keeping a close eye on the thunderstorm activity today, and we will keep you up-to-the-minute with the latest developments as we go through this stormy Friday. -Gary

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.