Bike trails recover from flooding, attract visitors to Vt.

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As Vermont recovers from the historic flooding, outdoor opportunities are starting to bounce back.

The state said a little more than 4% of Vermont’s GDP is represented by the outdoor recreation sector. And mountain biking is one element that has the potential to continue to drive visitors, and it’s growing.

Hitting the trails is more fun on the mountains for the 10,000 Vermonters who are part of the Vermont Mountain Biking Association.

“Just five years ago we were close to half so that growth has been really consistent,” said Nick Bennette.

Nick Bennette is the Executive Director, he says 20% of their members are out of staters. He says a recent UVM study suggested that 8% of Vermonters are mountain biking at least once a week during the summer.

This growth, he says, is the product of a myriad of elements like the pandemic driving more outdoor activity and increased investment and creation of trails.

“The combination of trails that are purposely built for more beginners plus equipment that has suspension that’s set up to handle drills better it means the first time out for so many people is just a blast and that combination has not only been critical to kids but for adults as well,” said Bennette.

He also said in addition to public access trails maintaining popularity, resorts have been drinking the Kool-Aid, too.

“We see it as more of an opportunity for us,” said Joey Carey with Sugarbush Resort.

At Sugarbush Resort, ski, and ride school supervisor Joey Carey said they have a couple thousand visitors come to mountain bike every summer so they’re working to drive participation and improve their trail network. One project is rebuilding a trail on Super Bravo with the goal of breaking ground at the end of the summer.

“A couple miles of fully rebuilt trail coming down off that lift then reducing the grade and proving the terms and features on that trail,” said Carey.

And on the note of starting Vermonters early, Carey said they’ve had a camp with steady participation for a few years too.

“Regardless of skill level, I think when there’s a trail that meets all audiences is what’s going to draw families and especially kids,” said Carey.

State Tourism Commissioner Heather Pehlam said rural networks are being built in the state which is a good way to tap into mountain biking’s potential.

“Some of them are in rural parts of the state which is a really nice opportunity for some of our s,aller towns and villages to have that economic boost when folks are traveling across the state,” said Pelham.

Pelham said there’s been more public investment in outdoor rec like a state grant splitting up $5M among two dozen communities to build out outdoor recreation infrastructure.

“There’s a lot of potential for mountain biking to drive visitation, which is wonderful. You know, one of the aspects about outdoor recreation is we do try and spread people around the state,” said Pelham.

Bennette says most trail networks are open or open with caution with the exception of a few in central Vermont that were heavily impacted by the flooding.

He said they are in general rideable as they continue to dry out but they’re encouraging folks to visit their trail conditions page and are sharing their own flood recovery information as well.

