Brandon Carnival underway

The 6th Annual Brandon Carnival is up and running.
By Katharine Huntley
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BRANDON, Vt. (WCAX) - The 6th Annual Brandon Carnival is up and running.

This weekend they’ll have food, rides, the Vermont State Trivia Championships, a petting zoo, and even a singing competition.

“It’s a family-friendly, nearly free event. We have free entertainment thanks to some of our sponsors. We just want to make it accessible to folks. We want people outside enjoying this weather while we have it,” said Brandon Deputy Town Manager Bill Moore.

The carnival has free admission and parking. It runs through the weekend in Brandon’s Estabrook Park with the gates opening each day at noon,

