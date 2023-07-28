How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

DEC to opens flood-related hazmat drop-off sites

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont environmental officials want people to bring their flood-damaged hazardous materials to Middlesex and 10 other locations around the state.

DEC officials say those materials include cleaners and other chemicals including paints, pesticides, gas, and batteries. Officials suggest using protective gear when collecting damaged materials.

Businesses can bring up to 10, five-gallon containers to the collection site off Route 2 at the former Middlesex Police Barracks. Drop-offs begin Saturday at 10 a.m.

Related Stories:

Montpelier flood debris removal to get underway

Mountains of flood garbage destined for landfill

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating the death of an inmate at the Northwest State Correctional Facility in...
Police investigating death of inmate at Vermont prison
File photo
Police: 1 injured in Rutland shooting
File photo
Police: More ‘Beetlejuice 2′ set items swiped
Surveillance photo
Police try to identify Bradford burglary suspect
Robert Kerker
Police searching for missing hiker last seen in Killington

Latest News

Winooski Police are trying to identify a suspect caught on camera breaking into mailboxes.
Winooski Police look for suspect swiping mail
File photo
Utilities asks customers to cut back on electric usage
Schuyler Falls man charged with raping teen
WWNY-TV said the blaze began around 1 p.m. at a solar farm in Jefferson County, outside the...
Smoke pours from northern NY solar farm battery blaze; governor says it ‘may pose health risks’