DEC to opens flood-related hazmat drop-off sites

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont environmental officials want people to bring their flood-damaged hazardous materials to Middlesex and 10 other locations around the state.

DEC officials say those materials include cleaners and other chemicals including paints, pesticides, gas, and batteries. Officials suggest using protective gear when collecting damaged materials.

Businesses can bring up to 10, five-gallon containers to the collection site off Route 2 at the former Middlesex Police Barracks. Drop-offs begin Saturday at 10 a.m.

