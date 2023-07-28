How to help
Dragon wins 2023 Governor's Cup race

Dragon wins third career Governor’s Cup
Dragon wins third career Governor’s Cup
By Michael Dugan
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - An eventful Thursday at Thunder Road began with the port-a-potty grand prix and ended with Scott Dragon claiming his third career Governor’s Cup title.

In the Flying Tigers, Kevin Streeter edged out the competition to claim the win, and Logan Farrell won a very tight Street Stocks race.

Check out the full recap from the night in the video above.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

