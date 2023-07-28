Man skydives 57 times for local cancer patients

BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Bennington man spent an entire day skydiving in order to help cancer patients in our area.

Channel 3′s Elissa Borden spoke with Ryan Scutt to learn why he decided taking 57 jumps was the way to do it.

Bennington’s Ryan Scutt has been skydiving for 16 years, putting his jump count somewhere near 900. But even for this seasoned veteran making 57 jumps in one day was a tall order.

“And on the ground, I had a crew of people who were packing four rigs on repeat, so every time I would land they would run over and hand me a fresh rig so that I could put it right on and jump right back into the airplane,” said Scutt.

On July 22nd, Scutt and a team of people spent the day making it happen. From 10 a.m. to 9:15 p.m., Scutt went up and came back down with next to no breaks along the way. And he did it for his dad.

“He was 57 when he passed away from pancreatic cancer so I’m doing this in his name and in his honor,” said Scutt.

Scutt took 56 of the jumps from 3,000 feet, instead of the normal 14,000-foot drop. But one of them was a special trip up, in tandem with his sister.

“My dad made one jump, but it was also his last wish to jump again. When he knew he wouldn’t skydive again, he did request that we spread his ashes in freefall,” said Scutt.

This project, called John’s 57, is all to raise money for cancer patients in Bennington, and at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. Their goal is to hit $15,700 and are already above $13,000.

“We’re raising money through this week to buy what we call ditty bags, these things just like my father used to do when he was in chemotherapy,” said Scutt.

Comfort items like lotion, puzzle books, Gatorade, and mittens will give a little respite to those dealing with the harsh cancer treatment and there’s a longer-term gift in store, too.

“They can read a book or a poem, read a letter, tell their life story for their loved ones so they have that video and we’re paying for the production of that video through this fundraiser as well,” said Scutt.

For more information about John’s 57 visit their Facebook page.

