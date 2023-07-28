How to help
New ed program seeks to set up makerspaces in Vt. schools

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Makerspace Generator has launched a new program called Vermont Maker Schools thanks to a grant from the U.S. Department of Education.

The $365,000 grant will allow Generator to support the buildout of makerspaces in six rural Vermont secondary schools, provide makerspace professional development to Vermont educators, and establish a dedicated classroom at Generator to serve as a model learning space for both efforts.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Generator’s Meg Hammond to find out about the program

