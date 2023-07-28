How to help
Newsmaker Interview: Vermont farmers underwater

By Darren Perron
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont farmers are dealing with a one-two gut punch this season of flooded farms and a hard frost earlier this spring.

The catastrophic flooding over two weeks ago left many low-lying farm fields underwater, destroying produce ready to be picked or damaging feedstock. The USDA is offering assistance both for the flooding and the hard freeze that is expected to hit fruit growers later this fall.

Darren Perron spoke with Vt. Agriculture Secretary Anson Tebbetts about the scope of the disaster and what they are doing to help farmers.

