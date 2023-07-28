How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Oakledge Park accessible playground to open in September

By Katharine Huntley
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Parks and Recreation officials say work to install the final piece of equipment Oakledge Park’s new fully accessible playground, will begin in August. The city hopes to open the playground by September.

After months of work, crews are just waiting on an accessible slide to complete the playground. Delays on the slide slowed down the project but they are now just weeks from getting it and being able to finish all the concrete work.

“The disability community that needs and deserves facilities that just don’t create barriers between themselves and the world as they want to experience it,” said the city’s Jon Adams-Kollitz.

The facility will also have areas with equipment where kids can make music for all to enjoy.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Police: 1 injured in Rutland shooting
Surveillance photo
Police ID teen suspect in Bradford burglary
File photo
Police: More ‘Beetlejuice 2′ set items swiped
Schuyler Falls man charged with raping teen
St. Johnsbury officials say they have seen an increase in unhoused individuals.
Smaller Vt. towns now coping with unhoused population

Latest News

What-to-do 7-29-23
MAX ADVANTAGE FORECAST 7-29-23
The Vermont Historical Society is collecting photos, videos and more to memorialize the flood...
Vermont Historical Society creates flood archive
The Vermont Historical Society is collecting photos, videos and more to memorialize the flood...
Vermont Historical Society creates flood archive
Police say they found Robert Kerker’s body this afternoon.
Vermont State Police locate body of missing hiker