Oakledge Park accessible playground to open in September

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Parks and Recreation officials say work to install the final piece of equipment Oakledge Park’s new fully accessible playground, will begin in August. The city hopes to open the playground by September.

After months of work, crews are just waiting on an accessible slide to complete the playground. Delays on the slide slowed down the project but they are now just weeks from getting it and being able to finish all the concrete work.

“The disability community that needs and deserves facilities that just don’t create barriers between themselves and the world as they want to experience it,” said the city’s Jon Adams-Kollitz.

The facility will also have areas with equipment where kids can make music for all to enjoy.

